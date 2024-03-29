Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Trading Down 7.7%

Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Approximately 20,366,915 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 902% from the average daily volume of 2,033,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.34. The firm has a market cap of £2.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Scirocco Energy Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in the sustainable energy and circular economy assets primarily in Europe. It holds 25% interests in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interests in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 1.59% interests in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

