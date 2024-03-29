Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.91

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.91 and traded as high as $8.94. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 226,359 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHIP shares. Noble Financial boosted their target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Seanergy Maritime Trading Up 3.3 %

Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $170.96 million, a P/E ratio of 124.29 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Seanergy Maritime by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

