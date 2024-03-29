Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $663.47

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 663.47 ($8.38) and traded as low as GBX 658 ($8.32). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 660 ($8.34), with a volume of 20,640 shares traded.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STB

Secure Trust Bank Stock Down 1.5 %

Secure Trust Bank Increases Dividend

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 696.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 663.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.66 million, a PE ratio of 481.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 16.20 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 2,335.77%.

About Secure Trust Bank

(Get Free Report)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.