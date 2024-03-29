SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $814.77

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 814.77 ($10.30) and traded as high as GBX 904 ($11.42). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 903.80 ($11.42), with a volume of 2,490,451 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.91) to GBX 940 ($11.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC raised shares of SEGRO to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 964 ($12.18) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The company has a market cap of £12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4,303.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 860.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 814.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. SEGRO’s payout ratio is -13,333.33%.

In other SEGRO news, insider Carol Fairweather purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 878 ($11.10) per share, with a total value of £70,240 ($88,765.32). 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

