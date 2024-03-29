Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $166.61

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.61 ($2.11) and traded as high as GBX 178.20 ($2.25). Senior shares last traded at GBX 176.80 ($2.23), with a volume of 488,254 shares traded.

Get Senior alerts:

Senior Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 165.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 166.61. The company has a market cap of £741.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,525.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Senior Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Senior’s payout ratio is presently 2,857.14%.

Insider Activity

About Senior

In other Senior news, insider David Squires sold 266,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.19), for a total transaction of £460,624.61 ($582,111.22). Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.