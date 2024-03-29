SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,681 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in DoorDash by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised DoorDash from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.82.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DASH stock opened at $137.72 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $143.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.91 and a 200-day moving average of $100.48. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $93,562.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,424,235.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 519,087 shares of company stock valued at $58,139,690 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

