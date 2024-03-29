SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 122,716 IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 122,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,712,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,567,000 after acquiring an additional 376,629 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 27,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $277,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 697,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 27,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $277,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 697,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $104,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,619,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,523,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,556 shares of company stock valued at $882,871. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Price Performance

IonQ stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. IonQ had a negative net margin of 715.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

