Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) Shares Down 2.3%

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 50,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 447,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12.

Institutional Trading of Shengfeng Development

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFWL. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shengfeng Development during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Shengfeng Development during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shengfeng Development during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shengfeng Development Company Profile

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services; and value-added services comprising collection on delivery, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection.

