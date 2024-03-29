Short Interest in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Increases By 50.0%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Exela Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Exela Technologies stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $5.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Exela Technologies by 1,829.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exela Technologies by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in Exela Technologies by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exela Technologies by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 45,504 shares during the last quarter.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Featured Articles

