Short Interest in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Decreases By 39.0%

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the February 29th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

WILC opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.76. G. Willi-Food International has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $14.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 5.80%.

The business also recently declared a Thrice Yearly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.88%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

