Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Expands By 56.7%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the February 29th total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Get VivoPower International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VivoPower International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VivoPower International by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,916,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 495,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in VivoPower International by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,337 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in VivoPower International by 398.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53,331 shares during the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VivoPower International Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VVPR opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. VivoPower International has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.