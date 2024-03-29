Short Interest in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Drops By 63.4%

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the February 29th total of 33,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.18. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,710.38% and a negative return on equity of 77.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 289,298 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan-BET inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

Featured Stories

