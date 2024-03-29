Short Interest in WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Grows By 59.4%

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the February 29th total of 39,200 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 190,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of WaveDancer

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WaveDancer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in WaveDancer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in WaveDancer during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in WaveDancer during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WaveDancer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

WaveDancer Stock Down 3.9 %

WaveDancer stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.88. WaveDancer has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

