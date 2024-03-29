Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Increases By 60.0%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of WVVI stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.70.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
