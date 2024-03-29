Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Increases By 60.0%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Shares of WVVI stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WVVI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

