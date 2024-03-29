Short Interest in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expands By 48.6%

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 807,700 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the February 29th total of 543,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter valued at $663,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter valued at $300,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Zumiez by 487.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 62,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 51,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 23.7% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Zumiez from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Zumiez Price Performance

ZUMZ opened at $15.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.48. Zumiez has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $21.49.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $281.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.98 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.