Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Cut to $6.50

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 67.53% from the company’s current price.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SIRI

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,111,000 after buying an additional 363,551 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 272,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.