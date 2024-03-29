Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading 1.9% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.9% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $165.89 and last traded at $163.11. 3,873,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 7,029,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.04.

Specifically, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Snowflake Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.30. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

