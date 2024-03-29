SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Holdings Lifted by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 192,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SOFI opened at $7.30 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

