Sondrel (LON:SND) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.22

Shares of Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.22 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 5.60 ($0.07). Sondrel shares last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 5,940,227 shares.

Sondrel Stock Down 45.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £5.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Sondrel

Sondrel (Holdings) plc engages in fabless semiconductor business. It provides turnkey services in the design and delivery of application specific integrated circuits and system on chips for technology brands. Its products are used in mobile phones, cameras, security systems, AR/VR systems, and other applications.

