Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.82

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1 ($0.01). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,171,800 shares changing hands.

Sound Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.82.

About Sound Energy

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of gas assets in Morocco. It operates through exploration and appraisal; and development and production segments. The company holds 75% interests in the Greater Tendrara project that covers an area of approximately 14,411 square kilometers; the Tendrara project, which covers an area of approximately 133.5 square kilometers; and the Anoual project covering an area of approximately 8,873 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco, as well as the Sidi Mokhtar project that covers an area of approximately 4,712 square kilometers.

