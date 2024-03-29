SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.83

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.83 and last traded at $30.83, with a volume of 63336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $30.67.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 200,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

