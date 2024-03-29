SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,786 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $91,956,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,195 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 37,086.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,751,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,295 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

