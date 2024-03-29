Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAVE. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $3.95 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAVE

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 4.9 %

SAVE opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $530.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 626,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after buying an additional 293,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 616.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 123,419 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,904,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,424,000 after buying an additional 436,486 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,296,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,389,000 after buying an additional 67,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.