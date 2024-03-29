SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $126.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SPX Technologies traded as high as $122.97 and last traded at $121.05, with a volume of 14861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.64.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,987.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,987.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,036,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,936,970.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,146 in the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.48.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.16%. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

