Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.94

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.94 and last traded at $36.52, with a volume of 53055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Squarespace in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.54.

Squarespace Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.41 million. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

In related news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $179,874.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 20,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $660,316.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,931.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $179,874.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,988 shares of company stock worth $11,947,435 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 317.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 399,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 44.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Further Reading

