SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the February 29th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 907,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.43.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

