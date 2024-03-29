Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.93

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.93 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 26.40 ($0.33). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 25.45 ($0.32), with a volume of 582,885 shares.

Get Staffline Group alerts:

Staffline Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59. The company has a market cap of £36.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -509.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Staffline Group

In other news, insider Thomas Spain purchased 33,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £9,957.30 ($12,583.47). In other news, insider Amanda Aldridge purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($24,263.87). Also, insider Thomas Spain purchased 33,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £9,957.30 ($12,583.47). Corporate insiders own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.