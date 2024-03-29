Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $659.71

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 659.71 ($8.34) and traded as high as GBX 683.80 ($8.64). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 671.40 ($8.48), with a volume of 6,498,307 shares trading hands.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.74) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.64) to GBX 1,050 ($13.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.98) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 919.71 ($11.62).

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STAN

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 799.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 626.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 659.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

Insider Activity at Standard Chartered

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 40,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.28), for a total value of £264,829.60 ($334,676.61). 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Standard Chartered

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.