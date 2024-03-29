StockNews.com Lowers Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on PESI

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Perma-Fix Environmental Services

PESI opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $162.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.47 and a beta of 0.46. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $13.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 47,814 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.