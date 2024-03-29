Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.69

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.69 and traded as high as $23.90. Strattec Security shares last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 3,153 shares changing hands.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.69. The company has a market cap of $96.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.72. Strattec Security had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $118.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Strattec Security Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Strattec Security Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 732,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,571,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 2.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

