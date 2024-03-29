Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.69

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.69 and traded as high as $23.90. Strattec Security shares last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 3,153 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.69. The company has a market cap of $96.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.72. Strattec Security had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $118.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Strattec Security Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.
Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
