Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $177.18

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 177.18 ($2.24) and traded as high as GBX 263 ($3.32). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 259.80 ($3.28), with a volume of 581,866 shares changing hands.

Get Synthomer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.04) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synthomer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 224.50 ($2.84).

Read Our Latest Report on Synthomer

Synthomer Stock Performance

About Synthomer

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 166.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 177.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £424.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.50, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95.

(Get Free Report)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.