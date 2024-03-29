Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.23

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.23 and traded as high as $7.31. Teekay shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 348,993 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $662.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $339.19 million during the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 10.28%.
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.
