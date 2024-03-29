Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.23

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.23 and traded as high as $7.31. Teekay shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 348,993 shares.

Teekay Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $662.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $339.19 million during the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 10.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay

About Teekay

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TK. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 454.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,695,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,730 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 85.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,361,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,174 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 102.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,878,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 950,289 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 77.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,816,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 793,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 97.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 783,311 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

