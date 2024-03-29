Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH)

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.27. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.55 EPS.

RH has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.07.

RH opened at $347.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.43. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.49 and its 200-day moving average is $268.20.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at $1,043,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,418,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

