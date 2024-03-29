Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Textron alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of Textron stock opened at $95.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.45. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. Textron’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Textron

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.