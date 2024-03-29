The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.01

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.01 and traded as high as $10.08. The China Fund shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 22,798 shares traded.

The China Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The China Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHN. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 466.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of The China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

