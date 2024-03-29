The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $736,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,066,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.48.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $194.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.80. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

