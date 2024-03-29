The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $230.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.79 and its 200-day moving average is $189.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $230.87. The company has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

