Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF) Shares Up 2.3%

Tokens.com Corp. (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.11 and last traded at 0.11. 15,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 115,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.11.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.10.
About Tokens.com
Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games.
