Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $852.18

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 852.18 ($10.77) and traded as high as GBX 919.90 ($11.63). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 910 ($11.50), with a volume of 27,601 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,295 ($16.37) price target on shares of Tracsis in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 899.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 852.18. The stock has a market cap of £274.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,136.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Tracsis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 909.09%.

In other Tracsis news, insider Andrew Kelly sold 9,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.63), for a total value of £84,318 ($106,556.30). 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

