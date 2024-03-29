Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 744.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,272,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $261.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.18 and a 200-day moving average of $219.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.