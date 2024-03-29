Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $52.95

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 52.95 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 43.90 ($0.55). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 44.05 ($0.56), with a volume of 377,216 shares trading hands.

Tribal Group Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of £93.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,202.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 42.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 52.95.

About Tribal Group

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, other Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

