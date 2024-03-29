Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $77.61

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.61 ($0.98) and traded as low as GBX 70.60 ($0.89). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 74.60 ($0.94), with a volume of 108,073 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Trifast
Trifast Trading Up 3.8 %
Trifast Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Trifast’s payout ratio is -6,666.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Laura Whyte bought 19,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £14,430 ($18,235.81). Also, insider Serena Lang purchased 34,253 shares of Trifast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £25,004.69 ($31,599.51). 14.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Trifast
Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.
