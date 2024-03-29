Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.63

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.63 and last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 84780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.95 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Tronox’s payout ratio is -24.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 42.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,210,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,266,000 after purchasing an additional 361,727 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Tronox by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 56,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 2.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 10.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,851,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 169,544 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 85.8% during the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 343,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

