Truist Financial Raises Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $775.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $660.00 to $775.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $649.60.

Cintas Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $687.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $620.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $567.53. Cintas has a 52-week low of $438.59 and a 52-week high of $704.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,895,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 52.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after purchasing an additional 292,701 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cintas by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 519,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,780,000 after purchasing an additional 284,985 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 475.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 299,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,423,000 after purchasing an additional 247,378 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

