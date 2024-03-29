Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 520.0% in the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 80,934 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,908,000 after purchasing an additional 104,366 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.48.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $150.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.78 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,138 shares of company stock valued at $35,427,655. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

