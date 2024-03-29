UBS Group Increases Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $790.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $680.00 to $790.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $649.60.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $687.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $620.99 and a 200-day moving average of $567.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas has a 12 month low of $438.59 and a 12 month high of $704.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $3,509,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

