UBS Group Trims MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Target Price to $2.00

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

MarketWise Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ MKTW opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $570.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.62.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. MarketWise’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

MarketWise Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

