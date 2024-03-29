UBS Group Trims MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Target Price to $2.00

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock.
NASDAQ MKTW opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $570.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.62.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. MarketWise’s payout ratio is 80.00%.
MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.
