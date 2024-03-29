Unite Group (LON:UTG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $967.26

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 967.26 ($12.22) and traded as high as GBX 983 ($12.42). Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 978 ($12.36), with a volume of 566,004 shares trading hands.

UTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,052 ($13.29) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,155 ($14.60) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Friday, February 9th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 980.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 967.26. The stock has a market cap of £4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3,912.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.60 ($0.30) per share. This is an increase from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $11.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,000.00%.

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

