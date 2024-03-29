United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $148.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.25. The firm has a market cap of $126.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

