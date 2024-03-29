Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.63

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.63 and last traded at $53.55, with a volume of 70589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Unum Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 16,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,166 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile



Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

